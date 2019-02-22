AIADMK to support NR Congress in Pondy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK moved further on the alliance front on Thursday by allocating Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency to All India NR Congress, led by former Chief Minister of the Union Territory, N Rangasamy.

With this, the AIADMK has allocated 13 seats, out of 40 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and is now left with 27 seats.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and N Rangasamy signed the agreement at the AIADMK headquarters.

Meanwhile, hectic parleys continued with DMDK also on Thursday, but an agreement could not be reached. Sources said AIADMK had come forward to allocate four seats, but DMDK leaders were firm on their demand that they should be treated on par with PMK.

Besides, the stalemate continues for another reason that AIADMK is insisting that DMDK should support AIADMK in the by-election to 21 Assembly constituencies, but the DMDK is yet to agree on that. However, AIADMK functionaries expressed confidence that the differences would be resolved by Friday.

The probable seat sharing in AIADMK alliance can be this: AIADMK (21), PMK (7), BJP (5), DMDK (5), TMC (1) and NR Cong (1). Puthiya Thamizhagam, IJK and New Justice Party which are likely to be part of the alliance may be asked to contest on AIADMK symbol.

Talking to reporters at the AIADMK headquarters, Panneerselvam said “You can get good news on March 1”. Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Kanniyakumari that day. The visit was postponed from February 19. Meanwhile, BJP national president Amit Shah is visiting Madurai and Ramanathapuram on Friday. BJP Sources said during the informal talks with AIADMK on allocation of constituencies,

Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Thoothukudi and North Chennai constituencies have been offered. But the BJP had asked for Ramanathapuram and Tiruchy in lieu of North Chennai and The Nilgiris.

In Ramanathapuram, a former minister Nainar Nagenthran or Arasa Kumar may contest while Karuppu Muruganandham may contest from Tiruchy.

There is a strong possibility that BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan may contest from Thoothukudi. If AIADMK insists on North Chennai, BJP is considering the names of M Chakravathi or ANS Prasad, who is heading the State media cell.

CEO to discuss poll works today

Chennai: With just a few weeks left for the notification of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo will be chairing a meeting of the national and recognised political parties at the Secretariat on Friday. The CEO will discuss the two special camps to be conducted on February 23 and 24 to enrol the left-out voters across the State. Besides, the party leaders are also likely to express their views and demands on the polls