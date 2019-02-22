Following SC order, 9,029 people in Tamil Nadu face eviction from forest land

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: With the Supreme Court having ordered forced eviction of over 10 lakh tribals and forest dwellers across the country, a whopping 9,029 people are likely to be affected in Tamil Nadu. The court has demanded that all those, whose claims over traditional forest lands have been rejected, must by evicted by respective State governments by the next date of hearing -- July 27.

According to an affidavit filed by Tamil Nadu in Supreme Court, 31,821 claims were filed by Scheduled Tribes and 2,481 claims were filed by other traditional forest dwellers (OTFD).

Of this, 7,148 claims of STs and 1,881 claims of OTFDs have been rejected. “Let the Chief Secretary to Tamil Nadu indicate why after the rejection of the claims, which have attained finality, eviction has not been made,” the order read.

“The Chief Secretary shall ensure that where the rejection orders have been passed, eviction will be carried out on or before the next date of hearing (July 24). In case the eviction is not carried out, as aforesaid, the matter would be viewed seriously by this court.” Sources say that the numbers are likely to rise further.

The last monthly update on status of implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, submitted by Tamil Nadu to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in November, 2018, shows that the total claims received were 33,988, of which 11,742 stand rejected.

Experts say Tamil Nadu has been going very slow in the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, which seeks to restore rights of tribes living in forests for generations.

The apex court has asked the Forest Survey of India (FSI) to make a satellite survey and place on record the encroachment positions and also state the position after the eviction as far as possible. "Let the requisite affidavits be filed on or before July 12, 2019."

By virtue of the Supreme Court order, about 11.28 lakh tribal and forest-dwellers in 16 States across the country face eviction which, if carried out, would be the biggest such exercise till date.

FRA implementation poor

Tamil Nadu has been going very slow in implementation of the FRA, which seeks to restore rights of tribes living in forests for generations.

The Ministry of Tribal Welfare has noted that seven states – Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand – have failed to implement the FRA effectively. The progress report of states on implementation of the FRA has revealed that seven states have not performed well in implementing the Act since it was notified in January, 2008.

Official statistics accessed by Express show that Tamil Nadu has received the lowest number of claims among bigger States equally poor in granting titles. Tamil Nadu has distributed 6,387 titles and the extent of forest land for which titles distributed is 8,607.26 acres. In contrast, Chhattisgarh has received 8,87,665 claims, distributed 4,16,359 titles and the extent of forest land for which titles distributed was 26.73 lakh acres. Even smaller states such as Kerala is doing better with 24,599 titles distributed. Other southern States such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have implementing the FRA, to a larger extent.

Claims rejection flawed

Among the claims rejected, over 100 are community claims, which means that a tribal hamlet is making an appeal. "If you try to infer from the SC order, the entire hamlet has to be evicted, which will be illogical. Tamil Nadu should take a stand and go on a appeal saying the reject claims have to be revisited. The right to appeal for the claimant is being denied here," said CR Bijoy, environmentalist and tribal activist from Coimbatore.

Bijoy alleged that the due process of recognising forest rights, as stipulated in the FRA, was never followed in TN. "In the event of modification or rejection of a claim by the gram sabha or by the sub-divisional-level committee or the district-level committee, the decision on the claim should be communicated to the claimant to enable the aggrieved person to prefer a petition within the sixty days period prescribed under the Act and no such petition should be disposed of against the aggrieved person unless he has been given a reasonable opportunity to present his case," Bijoy said, but it has never been followed in Tamil Nadu due to 'unauthorised' interference from the Forest department.

MS Selvaraj of Gudalur-based Vivasayigal Thozhilalargal Munnetra Sangam (Farmers and Workers Progressive Front), which has been in forefront of the struggle for the FRA, said many claims submitted from the Nilgiris region were never accounted for. Tribal Welfare Department director Ritto Cyriac did not respond to Express calls or messages.