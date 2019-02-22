Government order on egg supply for noon meal set aside

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside a notification dated August 20, 2018, of the TN government, inviting tenders for supply of eggs for its noon meal scheme zone-wise, excluding the egg processing units.

Justice R Mahadevan set aside the tender notification while passing orders on a batch of writ petitions from Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises, by its authorised signatory R Lokeshkumar and 11 others on Thursday.

The authorities concerned shall issue a fresh tender notification, in terms of an earlier GO dated October 17, 2012, and strictly in accordance with the Act and Rules. The existing suppliers shall continue to supply the eggs at the same quantity and price as originally awarded in the contract and as per their undertaking affidavits dated October 26, 2018, filed before this Court, till the completion of the new tender process and selection of new suppliers, the judge added.

Accepting the contentions of the petitioners and allowing their plea, the judge observed that the policy decision of the government can always be subjected to judicial review on grounds of unreasonableness, discrimination, arbitrariness, perversity and mala fides. The impugned.

GO modifying the State-wise tender to that of a zone-wise tender, does not contain any valid and acceptable reason necessitating/warranting the modification. The impugned GO does not also contain any reason to come to the conclusion that zone-wise tenders will be more beneficial to the government, especially when the 2012 GO was confirmed by a division bench of this court in April 2014 and upheld by the Supreme Court in April 2015.

That apart, the qualifying conditions for deciding the eligible tenderers and other stipulations mentioned in the consequential tender notification dated August 20, 2018, are neither supportive of the alleged reasoning i.e., benefiting poultry farmers, nor have any nexus to the object of the Nutritious Meal Scheme i.e., ensuring uninterrupted supply of quality eggs at a competitive same price for the whole year to the children. The terms and conditions framed in the impugned tender notification, are violative and contrary to the relevant Act and Rules.

That apart, there is no basis to state that producers of eggs would be better-suited persons than the egg suppliers to ensure adequate and proper uninterrupted supply of eggs to several thousand-noon meal centres all over the State. Thus, this court is of the opinion that the 2018 GO and the tender notification have nothing to offer to the beneficiaries, who are covered under the Noon Meal programme. It is only a lame excuse that even small producers would get the benefit by the issuance of the said GO. When the decision taken by the government was challenged and was subsequently approved by the Supreme Court, they are estopped from adopting different method, which was negatived in the earlier proceedings.

The GO and the subsequent tender notification are arbitrary, mala fide, bad in law and not in public interest, as the same are contrary to the judgment of the Supreme Court and it creates monopoly in favour of one party, without affording an opportunity to others to compete. Since the same are not based on any rational or relevant principle, it is violative of Article 14 of the Constitution and also the rule of administrative law, which inhibits the arbitrary action by the State.

Hence, issuance of the GO, zone-wise tender, and the terms of the subsequent notification excluding the egg traders and suppliers like that of the petitioners, are colourable exercise of power and are unreasonable, arbitrary, irrational and discriminatory and also violative of Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, the judge said and quashed it.