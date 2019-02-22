Home Cities Chennai

Governor Banwarilal Purohit stresses need to promote mother languages

Language is the most powerful instrument in preserving and developing intangible and tangible heritage, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit lighting a lamp at the function held to mark International Mother Language Day, at VIT in Vellore on Thursday | Express

CHENNAI: Language is the most powerful instrument in preserving and developing intangible and tangible heritage, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday. Speaking at the function held here to mark the International Mother Language Day at the Vellore Institute of Technology, Purohit stressed the need to promote and popularise different languages of the country and urged students to respect our rich diversity by giving respect to their mother languages.

“The move to promote mother tongues shall not only encourage linguistic diversity and multi-lingual education but also develop awareness of linguistic and cultural conditions,”said Purohit. He said that according to the 2011 census, at least 19,500 languages are spoken across India.

“The International Mother Language Day is celebrated to make everyone of you realize the importance of our languages.  We are held together by a unified norm of a rich heritage and freedom to celebrate it. Nowhere in the world can we see such a diversity. It is the beauty of our country,” said Purohit.

G Viswanathan, Chancellor and Founder of VIT, in his presidential address, opined that he had initiated a movement in the name of ‘Tamil Iyakkam”and its motto was to encourage the world Tamilians to come together. He said that there were still many more languages to be included in the existing language list in the Constitution.

“I also feel that there is the need for all State governments to implement three-language formula to promote languages,” said Viswanathan.

According to him, a student, who learns an extra language, will always be acknowledged if he goes out of his territory. Moreover, youngsters of today have an edge over others in accessing quality education and having great opportunities to learn many languages and shape their future.
V Selvam, vice-president, VIT, highlighted the point that today’s event would definitely succeed in inculcating in every student the love for his or her mother language and guide them to uphold the pride of our cultural tradition.

The event was celebrated by the institute in collaboration with the Desiya Chinthanai Kazhagam to highlight the ethos and cultural diversity of the country. Educationist Va Ve Subramanian and State president of the Desiya Chinthanai Kazhagam Ma Ve Pasupathi and its organiser Ma Ko Chi Rajendran were also present.

