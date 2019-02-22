IPS officers transferred once again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after eleven IPS officers were transferred, five of them were shuffled again on Thursday. V Balakrishnan, Joint Commissioner of Police (East), Chennai, was posted as Deputy Inspector- General (DIG) of Vellore range on Tuesday. However, he has been transferred and posted as DIG, Railways, Chennai.

Similarly, E T Samson who was serving as Superintendent of Police (SP), Coastal Security Group at Ramanathapuram, was transferred as SP, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit in Chennai two days ago. On Thursday, he was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) at Tirunelveli.

V Vanitha, DIG, Vellore, who was transferred as Joint Commissioner of Police (East) at Chennai, has been retained as DIG, Vellore.

P K Senthilkumari, who was serving as DIG, Railways, has been posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (East) at Chennai.

P Rajan, who was posted as DCP (Law and Order) at Tirunelveli, on Tuesday, now has been retained in his earlier post as SP, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit.