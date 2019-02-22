Home Cities Chennai

Left parties seek at least two seats each

A day after signing a seat-sharing pact with the Congress, the DMK commenced alliance talks with Left parties and MMK on Thursday. 

Published: 22nd February 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after signing a seat-sharing pact with the Congress, the DMK commenced alliance talks with Left parties and MMK on Thursday. 

The seat-sharing talks between DMK and two Left parties - CPM and CPI, was inconclusive as both parties demanded at least two seats each. Sources privy to the discussions, told Express that though the DMK has not turned down the demand, it remained non-committal on the number of seats and the constituencies. The Left parties are said to have insisted that one of the constituencies should be of their choice, said sources.    

A team of members of CPM led by K Balakrishnan, party State secretary, CPI led by K Subbarayan, party deputy secretary, and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi led by MH Jawahirullah, party president, met the DMK’s seat sharing panel at Anna Arivalayam, following DMK’s invitation.

The DMK has invited suggestions from party cadre and the general public for preparing the election manifesto. DMK chief MK Stalin, posted a message on his Twitter handle: Do you have ideas and dreams for our Tamil Nadu? Would you like them to be a part of the election manifesto of the DMK? We are keen on hearing from you. Do send your ideas to dmkmanifesto2019@dmk.in & #DMKmanifesto2019.

‘DMK-Cong alliance will win all 40 seats’ 

Chennai: TNCC president KS Alagiri expressed confidence that DMK-Congress alliance will win all the 40 seats in TN and Puducherry. “Parties like Congress, MDMK, CPI, CPM, VCK, IUML and MMK have gathered under the DMK leadership,” said Alagiri

