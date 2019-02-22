Home Cities Chennai

Ministers inaugurate Amma water kiosks

The Amma drinking water scheme that is run by the State Transport department, is being implemented in government hospitals across the State. One bottle of water is sold at `10.

Ministers C Vijaya Baskar and MR Vijayabhaskar inaugurating Amma drinking water kiosk at Kasturba Gandhi Government Hospital for Women & Children in Triplicane on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar along with Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, inaugurated the Amma drinking water kiosk at Kasturba Gandhi Government Hospital for Women and Children and Royapettah Government Hospital, on Thursday.

According to a senior doctor at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Government Hospital, Triplicane, “The hospitals is managing water crisis with metro water supply by tankers and little borewell water. The hospital also cannot install RO plant as the ground water is very salty. The hospital is providing metro water facility to patients and the attenders though Sintex tanks installed in the campus. The water kiosk will be useful for the patients now as summer season is almost here.”

“Though we have RO plants at the hospital, outpatients are not aware of it, so the kiosk will be useful for them. We are managing the water crisis with metro water supply by tankers,” said a doctor at Royapettah Government Hospital.

