Home Cities Chennai

New train to ply between Chennai and Nellore

The South Central railway launched a new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) express train between Nellore and Chennai (176 km) on Thursday.

Published: 22nd February 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a train used for represenational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The South Central railway launched a new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) express train between Nellore and Chennai (176 km) on Thursday. The train which was flagged off by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at Nellore will run from Monday to Friday. According to official sources, the train will leave Nellore at 5.45 am and reach Chennai suburban terminal at 9.05 am.  

It will stop at Vedayapalem (5.55 am), Venkatachellam (6 am), Gudur (6.25 am), Nayudupeta (6.50 am), Sullurpeta (7.10 am), Tada (7.22 am), Gummidipoondi (7.40 am) and Ponneri (7.54 am). Similarly, in the return journey, the train will leave Chennai at 4.30 pm and will reach Nellore at 8.20 pm the same day. 

The train will arrive Ponneri at 5.14 pm, Gummidipoondi at 5.34 pm, Sullurpeta 6.23 pm, Nayudupeta 6.49 am, Gudur 7.29 pm, Venkatachellam 7.49 pm and Vedayapalem at 7.57 pm. A new two-storey building housing eight ticket counters constructed at a cost of `40 lakhs at Tiruvottriyur station, a booking office at Akkampet station, a foot over bridge at Tiruvottriyur station, a limited use subway at Gummidipoondi station were also dedicated to the nation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai  Nellore Local train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp