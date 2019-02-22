New train to ply between Chennai and Nellore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The South Central railway launched a new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) express train between Nellore and Chennai (176 km) on Thursday. The train which was flagged off by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at Nellore will run from Monday to Friday. According to official sources, the train will leave Nellore at 5.45 am and reach Chennai suburban terminal at 9.05 am.

It will stop at Vedayapalem (5.55 am), Venkatachellam (6 am), Gudur (6.25 am), Nayudupeta (6.50 am), Sullurpeta (7.10 am), Tada (7.22 am), Gummidipoondi (7.40 am) and Ponneri (7.54 am). Similarly, in the return journey, the train will leave Chennai at 4.30 pm and will reach Nellore at 8.20 pm the same day.

The train will arrive Ponneri at 5.14 pm, Gummidipoondi at 5.34 pm, Sullurpeta 6.23 pm, Nayudupeta 6.49 am, Gudur 7.29 pm, Venkatachellam 7.49 pm and Vedayapalem at 7.57 pm. A new two-storey building housing eight ticket counters constructed at a cost of `40 lakhs at Tiruvottriyur station, a booking office at Akkampet station, a foot over bridge at Tiruvottriyur station, a limited use subway at Gummidipoondi station were also dedicated to the nation.