No board exams for classes 5 and 8 this year: Minister

Certain members of the teaching fraternity are still worried the government may go through with the exams this year.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students of class V and VIII will not have to face board exams this year, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan clarified on Thursday after the proposal was met with widespread backlash from students, teachers and parents.  

Speaking to reporters in Erode district, he said no government order had been passed in this regard and that the circulars sent out by District Educational Officers were just “preparatory measures”.  

“Issuing an order is the government’s responsibility... the Education Department’s responsibility is to be prepared to implement the orders,” he said, adding that such an order will have to be cleared by the State Cabinet. “The government will consider the concerns of parents and students.” 

Certain members of the teaching fraternity are still worried the government may go through with the exams this year.

However, some schools witnessed confusion after the circulars reached them on Wednesday evening. It is learnt that SCERT books were distributed to students of Classes 5 and 8 of a private school in the city using other textbooks, as questions for the proposed board exams were  expected from the State Board syllabus. "This is why it's the wrong time to introduce changes like this," said K R Nandakumar, general secretary of private schools association, expressing his relief that students won't face board exams this year. 

However, certain members of the teaching fraternity believe that students of Classes five and eight might still face board exams this year. "Circulars are not usually sent if the government is not willing to follow through with a government order," said P K Ilamaran, State president of  Tamil Nadu Teachers Association, hinting that students will have to face board exams this year. 

Sources claimed that the cancellation of board exams proposed for Classes 5 and 8 this year could be because of the approaching elections and the immense backlash that this move has received.

In the article titled ‘It’s official: Board Exams for class 5 and 8’ published on Feb 20, it was mentioned that ‘The questions for class 5 students will be taken from class 3 and class 2 syllabus’. However, the questions will be from the syllabus of term 1, 2 and 3. 

