‘Pay Rs 1 Lakh to retired SI harassed by senior cops’

Published: 22nd February 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission has recommended for the State government to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to a retired police sub-inspector who was harassed by senior police officials. The commission also recommended initiating disciplinary action against the then Mayiladuthurai DSP Moovendhan and Mayiladuthurai police inspector Radhakrishnan, for violation of human rights.

R  Madan Mohan, a retired police sub-inspector and also a social worker hailing from Nagapattinam district, in his complaint said he was picked up by a police team on August 20, 2011, and was assaulted by the DSP and inspector.

The petitioner contended that the issue was a business deal between his daughter and another person that was settled amicably, however, the DSP continued to harass him by demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh.
Both, the DSP and the inspector, refuted the allegations made in the petition and submitted that they had acted as per a complaint against the retired SI. The police officials in their counter, also said Madan Mohan would have mentioned before the magistrate if assaulted since he was aware of the procedures.

SHRC member A Chittaranjan Mohandoss noted that the accused officials had not submitted details on the medical report and had neither tested nor denied the report ruling the two officials guilty of human rights violation.

The government should also recover the compensation from the two officials, the SHRC recommended.

State Human Rights Commission

