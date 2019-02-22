Pensioners Grievance Portal launched by Chennai Port

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to promote welfare measures and to increase transparent mechanisms in dealing with pensioners of Chennai Port, Pensioners Grievance Portal (http://www.chennaiport.gov.in) was inaugurated by senior most pensioners P R Narasimhan and K Damodaran in the presence of P Raveendran, port Chairman.

Narasimhan joined the port in 1955 and retired in 1991 as Deputy Chairman. Damodaran is 96 years old and he joined Chennai Port Trust in 1947 and retired in 1980 as Khalasi HS Gr.II from Engineering Department.

The expenditure incurred by the port for pensioners and family pensioners is around `27 crore per month which adds to `324 crore per annum, a release said.