PIL petition against MGR arch dismissed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a PIL petition challenging the construction of an arch in memory of former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, across the Beach Road (Kamarajar Salai) near the PWD headquarters.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad dismissed the petition from advocate D Dinesh Kumar on Thursday.

When the matter came up last month, another bench headed by Justice M Sathyanarayanan had permitted the government to go ahead with the construction and declare it open without any fanfare. Accordingly, the arch was declared open at a simple function.

The petitioner had contended that the arch was constructed at a cost of `2.52 crore, encroaching upon the Kamarajar Salai on the Marina, in contravention of the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Highways Act, 2001. Since the State had already built a memorial for MGR on the Marina, allegedly much against the coastal regulation rules, no public interest would be served in constructing the arch, he had added.

‘Don’t conduct volleyball tourneys for now’

Chennai: The HC has restrained the ad-hoc committee of the Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association and other associations from holding any fresh tournament or match or meeting, until further orders. However, this order shall not affect the on-going tournament, which commenced on February 16 and will go on till February 22, Justice R Suresh Kumar said on Thursday.

The judge was passing interim orders on an application from R K Durai Singh, president of Virudhunagar District Volleyball Association, seeking to restrain the ad-hoc committee from interfering with the management of the association. The main prayer is to appoint a retired HC judge to monitor the day-to-day affairs. The judge posted the matter for further hearing on February 26. On that day, , the matter will be taken up for hearing and based on the available records, suitable orders would be passed.

‘Consider plea against encroachment’

Chennai: The first bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned, to consider a representation seeking to remove encroachment in Labour Colony in Guindy by former Chennai Corporation Mayor M Subramanian and to recover the cost from him. The bench of Chief Justice V K Tahilramani and Justice M Duraiswamy gave the direction while disposing of a writ petition from S Parthipan on Thursday. The petitioner alleged that the former DMK MLA and his wife Kanchana had encroached upon the government land and constructed a house in the colony.

Filmmakers' plea

Chennai: Film director Bharathiraja has moved the HC to quash an FIR for his alleged statement on Lord Vinayaka. Justice V K Ilanthiraiyan, before whom the criminal original petition came up for hearing on Thursday, ordered one-week notice to the Vadapalani police and the complainant, who alleged that Bharathiraja had termed Vinayaka as an imported God. According to Bharathiraja, the police registered the FIR, based on a complaint from V G Narayanan on January 19 last year that his statement had affected sentiments of the Hindus. Claiming that the case has been foisted with mala fide intention, the film director said he had been booked only because he was participating in the agitation for constitution of the Cauvery Management Board.

Guv secy summoned on contempt plea from staff

Chennai: Even though R Rajagopal, secretary to Governor Purohit, has not committed anything amounting to contempt, he was summoned by the HC for not complying with its earlier orders passed by his predecessor. Justices S Manikumar and M Venugopal directed Rajagopal to appear on March 19 to explain why proceedings should not be initiated. The matter relates to a plea moved by S Nagaraj, an assistant section officer of the Governor’s Secretariat challenging an order dated November 25, 1996 by the then secretary, transferring him back to Animal Husbandry department.