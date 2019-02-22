Chennai: Plan to fix flow metres to check water use dropped?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai is, perhaps, not being smart about monitoring the quantity of water being pumped and distributed. For, the proposal to install 251 electromagnetic flow metres at a cost of Rs 11.63 crore is likely to get dropped. The reason — inability to select a suitable contractor.

The Smart Metre project was initially taken up at the meeting of Board of Directors of Chennai Smart City held on October 10, 2017, after the proposal was submitted by Chennai Metro Water. The administrative sanction was accorded by the High Power Project Sanctioning Committee of Smart City on January 12, 2018.

The smart metre was proposed in order to have a scientific foolproof real-time mechanism to account water received, treated and supplied to consumers. It was proposed by Chennai Metro water to install electromagnetic flow metres at the headworks, treatment plants and in distribution systems.

It was proposed to be installed in all the 15 zones and the cost was estimated to be Rs 11.63 crore. Data from these metres is to be relayed to a control room under Metro Water, which would enable authorities to calculate the supply of water to be released. It is also expected to help increase the volume by curbing leakages and theft of water.

Sources told Express that the plan to drop the project came after Chennai Metro water could not select a suitable contractor to execute the work during the Smart City review meeting conducted by the Municipal Administration and Water supply secretary on January 28, 2019.

It is learnt that the Centre, which was closely following the progress of Smart City projects, wanted to expedite the progress of all smart city projects.