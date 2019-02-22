Sangam literature: Select verses’ translations released

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has released translations of select verses from ‘Pathinenkilkanakku Noolgal’ (18 Lesser Texts) part of the Tamil Sangam literature and Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan received the first set of books. The select verses have been translated into Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.

The CM released these translations at the secretariat on February 19 and also presented `one lakh cheque each to Rajalakshmi Seenivasan (Hindi), KK Chandrasekaran Nair (Malayalam) and LR Swami (Telugu). The State government had allocated `15.30 lakh for the translation and other works.

Palaniswami handed over a cheque for `1 crore towards establishing the MGR Arts and Social Development Research Chair in the International Institute of Tamil Studies (IITS) at Taramani to G Vijayaraghavan, Director (in charge), IITS.

Meanwhile, the CM handed over the key for the vehicle, meant for selling the publications of the IITS, and inaugurated the MGR centenary library building constructed at a cost of `2.30 crore besides the hostel for research students at IITS at Taramani.

New taluks inaugurated

The Chief Minister also inaugurated new taluks, Thiruvattar and Killiyoor (Kanyakumari dt), Vathirairuppu (Virudhunagar dt), Gujiliyamparai (Dindigul dt) and RK Pettai (Tiruvallur dt) and declared open new buildings for RDO and taluk offices as well as residential quarters for the employees, constructed at a total cost of `11.87 crore.

Craft treasure award

The CM presented the living craft treasure awards to seven craftsmen, Poompuhar State awards to 10 craftsmen and three best silk grower awards for 2018-19. The craft treasure award carries `1 lakh, one-sovereign gold medal and citation. The Poompuhar State award carries `50,000, half-sovereign gold medal and citation.

EPS, OPS to garland Jaya statue on Feb 24

Chennai: Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam will garland the statue of the late leader J Jayalalithaa at the AIADMK headquarters on February 24, to mark her 71st birth anniversary. They will release a souvenir on the occasion. AIADMK functionaries and cadre will organise blood donation camps, present educational materials to students, feed poor and inmates of orphanages and distribute sarees and dhoties. Party functionaries will organise public meetings for 5 days from February 24.