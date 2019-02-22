Home Cities Chennai

Sangam literature: Select verses’ translations released

The select verses have been translated into Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.

Published: 22nd February 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has released translations of select verses from ‘Pathinenkilkanakku Noolgal’ (18 Lesser Texts) part of the Tamil Sangam literature and Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan received the first set of books. The select verses have been translated into Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.

The CM released these translations at the secretariat on February 19 and also presented `one lakh cheque each to Rajalakshmi Seenivasan (Hindi), KK Chandrasekaran Nair (Malayalam) and LR Swami (Telugu).  The State government had allocated `15.30 lakh for the translation and other works. 

Palaniswami handed over a cheque for `1 crore towards establishing the MGR Arts and Social Development Research Chair in the International Institute of Tamil Studies (IITS) at Taramani to G Vijayaraghavan, Director (in charge), IITS. 

Meanwhile, the CM handed over the key for the vehicle, meant for selling the publications of the IITS, and inaugurated the MGR centenary library building constructed at a cost of `2.30 crore besides the hostel for research students at IITS at Taramani.  

New taluks inaugurated

The Chief Minister also inaugurated new taluks, Thiruvattar and Killiyoor (Kanyakumari dt), Vathirairuppu (Virudhunagar dt), Gujiliyamparai (Dindigul dt) and RK Pettai (Tiruvallur dt) and declared open new buildings for RDO and taluk offices as well as residential quarters for the employees, constructed at a total cost of `11.87 crore. 

Craft treasure award

The CM presented the living craft treasure awards to seven craftsmen, Poompuhar State awards to 10 craftsmen and three best silk grower awards for 2018-19. The craft treasure award carries `1 lakh, one-sovereign gold medal and citation.  The Poompuhar State award carries `50,000, half-sovereign gold medal and citation.

EPS, OPS to garland Jaya statue on Feb 24

Chennai: Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam will garland  the statue of the late leader J Jayalalithaa at the AIADMK headquarters on February 24, to mark her 71st birth anniversary. They will release a souvenir on the occasion. AIADMK functionaries and cadre will organise blood donation camps, present educational materials to students, feed poor and inmates of orphanages and distribute  sarees and dhoties. Party functionaries will organise public meetings for 5 days from February 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp