10,000 km against plastic

Standing on her bike fearlessly, and throwing her hands up in the air, Madurai-based Shybee Mathew zips past on her motorcycle.

Published: 23rd February 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 05:44 AM

Shybee will complete her ride in Chennai on March 7  KK Sundar

By  Keerthana M Sundaram
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Standing on her bike fearlessly, and throwing her hands up in the air, Madurai-based Shybee Mathew zips past on her motorcycle. The 45-year-old tailor from Gudalar, Nilgiris, has taken up a 10,000-km bike ride across Tamil Nadu to raise awareness against plastic usage.Shybee started her trip on February 3 at Gudalur and reached Madurai’s Gandhi Museum on Wednesday, after covering almost 3,000 km. After covering 10 districts in the state, she was welcomed by a few Madurai-based NGOs.

Ever since her childhood, she has always yearned to ride a bike. Four years ago, she bought a two-wheeler for the first time. Her 19-year-old son suggested that she buy a bike rather than a scooter. “I got a TVS Sport and my son taught me how to ride. Since then, I travel whenever I find the time. I was even certified to be a world record holder by the Universal Records Forum (URF) for the longest standing ride in a bike in 2017,” she said. 

Shybee won the award for covering 250 km in 5 hours while standing on her bike.
A member of Coimbatore-based NGO Panai Kaakum Iyakkam, Shybee is involved in several eco-friendly activities like planting palm trees and cleaning up irrigation tanks. This time, she wanted to go on a bike ride that supported a cause. 

“Not just in Tamil Nadu, but in most places, people are still not completely aware of the impact of single-use plastic on our environment. It is the responsibility of the older generation to make the younger ones understand the ill-effects of plastic. I wanted to spread this message to people across the state and hence I decided to take this up,” she said.

Shybee is up at seven am every day and she covers close to 350 km per day, interacting with locals along the way and informing them of the impact of single-use plastic on the environment. 

“NGOs and social 
activists in each district have helped me accomplish this ride. They have given me a grand reception in each city and helped with accommodation, food and sometimes even petrol expenses,” said Shybee, who has been visiting several schools and colleges during her journey. She will complete her ride in Chennai on March 7.

