Chennai: Three men attack Ola driver, steal car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-member gang, posing as passengers, allegedly attacked an Ola driver in Chengalpattu and fled with his car in the early hours on Friday. However, one of the suspect was nabbed within two hours of the incident.Police said Isaac, a resident of Thirukalukundram, worked as an Ola cab driver. “Around 4 am on Friday, he was notified to pick three men at the Chengalpattu toll plaza.

The men who claimed to be travelling from Salem were believed to have got off the government bus and were headed to Mahabalipuram for which they booked the cab,” said a police officer. The men told the driver they wanted to meet their manager who resided at Mahabalipuram, the police officer said.

The trio boarded the cab and as they reached Nerumbur in Thirukalukundram in Kancheepuram district asked Issac to pull over for a break. “Within minutes, one of the men attacked the driver and another tied his hands with the seat belt. They then dropped him off at an empty plot and escaped with the car,” added the officer.

The victim manage to reach the main road and sought help from a passerby, who was on his two-wheeler, and the duo reached the police station where he filed a complaint. The car registration number was flashed across all stations in the locality and the police were tracking the vehicle through the GPS. All check posts were put on a high alert and a team spotted the car near Archarapakkam. On seeing the police two men managed to escape. A special team has been formed to nab them. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the government hospital for treatment.

Man arrested in 19-year-old murder

Chennai: A 65-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder that was reported 19 years ago at a village near Gummidipoondi. Police said, M Siva Kumar, a resident of Karimedu in Tiruvallur district and his friend Srinivasan, had allegedly murdered one Mani from Poovalambedu in Gummidipoondi district in 2000 due to previous enmity. “A few months after the murder, the duo was released on bail. Thereafter, they were absconding since 2001. Meanwhile, Kumar died of a cardiac arrest,” said a police officer. The Padirivedu police station arrested Siva Kumar on Wednesday.

Five in police net for murdering man

Chennai: Ten days after a 27-year-old missing man was found dead in a well near Minjur, police have arrested five persons, including two juveniles, for alleged murder. Lakshmanan was missing after he went for a wedding at Minjur on February 10. On Thursday, police arrested five men, identified as Ajith (26), Manikandan (26), Inbarasan (23) and two juveniles. Preliminary investigation revealed that on February 10 Lakshmanan was allegedly attacked by the gang behind the hall when he was drinking alone. The gang attempted to rob him of his cash and phone, but in the melee they murdered him, police said.

Two die in road accidents

Chennai: Two men died in separate accidents in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Thursday night. Selvamani (32) of Urapakkam was working as a marketing manager in a private company. “On Thursday, he met his pregnant wife and two-year-old son at Tindivanam and was returning home on Chennai - Tiruchy NH. He is said to have attempted to ride in between two lorries at Singaperumalkoil,” said a police officer. He fell and was run over. Moorthy (47), staying at Avadi, was riding a motorcycle on Avadi Tank factory road around 10 pm, when he lost control and hit the median. He sustained a head injury.