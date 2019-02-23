Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Three men attack Ola driver, steal car

A three-member gang, posing as passengers, allegedly attacked an Ola driver in Chengalpattu and fled with his car in the early hours on Friday.

Published: 23rd February 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-member gang, posing as passengers, allegedly attacked an Ola driver in Chengalpattu and fled with his car in the early hours on Friday. However, one of the suspect was nabbed within two hours of the incident.Police said Isaac, a resident of Thirukalukundram, worked as an Ola cab driver. “Around 4 am on Friday, he was notified to pick three men at the Chengalpattu toll plaza.

The men who claimed to be travelling from Salem were believed to have got off the government bus and were headed to Mahabalipuram for which they booked the cab,” said a police officer. The men told the driver they wanted to meet their manager who resided at Mahabalipuram, the police officer said. 

The trio boarded the cab and as they reached Nerumbur in Thirukalukundram in Kancheepuram district asked Issac to pull over for a break. “Within minutes, one of the men attacked the driver and another tied his hands with the seat belt. They then dropped him off at an empty plot and escaped with the car,” added the officer.

The victim manage to reach the main road and sought help from a passerby, who was on his two-wheeler, and the duo reached the police station where he filed a complaint. The car registration number was flashed across all stations in the locality and the police were tracking the vehicle through the GPS. All check posts were put on a high alert and a team spotted the car near Archarapakkam. On seeing the police two men managed to escape. A special team has been formed to nab them. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the government hospital for treatment.

Man arrested in 19-year-old murder
Chennai: A 65-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder that was reported 19 years ago at a village near Gummidipoondi. Police said, M Siva Kumar, a resident of Karimedu in Tiruvallur district and his friend Srinivasan, had allegedly murdered one Mani from Poovalambedu in Gummidipoondi district in 2000 due to previous enmity.  “A few months after the murder, the duo was released on bail. Thereafter, they were absconding since 2001. Meanwhile, Kumar died of a cardiac arrest,” said a police officer.  The Padirivedu police station arrested Siva Kumar on Wednesday. 

Five in police net for murdering man
Chennai: Ten days after a 27-year-old missing man was found dead in a well near Minjur, police have arrested five persons, including two juveniles, for alleged murder. Lakshmanan was missing after he went for a wedding at Minjur on February 10. On Thursday, police arrested five men, identified as Ajith (26), Manikandan (26), Inbarasan (23) and two juveniles. Preliminary investigation revealed that on February 10 Lakshmanan was allegedly attacked by the gang behind the hall when he was drinking alone. The gang attempted to rob him of his cash and phone, but in the melee they murdered him, police said.

Two die in road accidents
Chennai: Two men died in separate accidents in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Thursday night. Selvamani (32) of Urapakkam was working as a marketing manager in a private company. “On Thursday, he met his pregnant wife and two-year-old son at Tindivanam and was returning home on Chennai - Tiruchy NH. He is said to have attempted to ride in between two lorries at Singaperumalkoil,” said a police officer. He fell and was run over. Moorthy (47), staying at Avadi, was riding a motorcycle on Avadi Tank factory road around 10 pm, when he lost control and hit the median. He sustained a head injury. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chengalpattu Ola

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp