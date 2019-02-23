An arena to field ideas, get inspired

Home Cities Chennai

Top of the game is the theme of discussion of the fifth edition of The ThinkBox speaker series curated by The Glassbox.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI : Top of the game is the theme of discussion of the fifth edition of The ThinkBox speaker series curated by The Glassbox. True to the topic, the event will feature sportspeople from varied backgrounds, sharing their views on different aspects of sports — from the importance of sports to the influence it has on society.

The panelists for the session include Sharath Kamal, a professional table tennis player, Sunayna Kuruvilla, a professional squash player, Deepthi Bopaiah, executive director — GoSports Foundation, and Hiren Mody, vice president – Chennaiyin FC. Ahead of the event, the speakers give us an idea on the issues they will be focussing. Gone are those days when cricket was the only sport in limelight. For any game to have more followers it must be given equal importance and coverage.

Talking about the evolving scenario of sports in our country, Hiren Mody says, “Infrastructure and support system — two important things for any team to be on top of the game. Coaching has taken a good shape only in the recent past. I believe that Indian sports lack hard and soft infrastructure. Soft here is the mental preparedness of the team. People tend to worship a winning team. Likewise, they must also learn to have a balanced approach and not pressurise the team in terms of handling a defeat.”

Seconding the approach on having a supportive audience, Deepthi Bopaiah says, “There are several perspectives on the ground that are overlooked. A team is made of individual members and each one has a story. We must respect the effort they put in and pave way for an encouraging environment. Sporting culture is a combination of aspects. I would stress on how relevant these stories of players are to the current generation.”

To add a holistic perspective, we hear from two players about the challenges in their sports field. “We’ve top class players who’ve made it big in squash. But how many of us know the hardships involved in our game? I’m speaking not just for my sport but other hidden talents in kabbadi, hockey, and table tennis who can fare better if given proper training and recognition,” says Sunayna, squash player.

To bring a personal touch, table tennis player Sharath Kamal will be talking about his early days of joining the sport. “Every kid with potential must be guided and groomed into the game. The external environment plays a crucial role in shaping up our views towards the game, whether popular or not. Sports management is a happening field and it is gaining momentum. We need to make the best use of our talents,” he said.

