Drunk driver arrested for pelting stone at police vehicle

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man who after being caught for drunk driving on Thursday night, allegedly threw a big stone at a police patrol vehicle damaging the windshield. He is now cooling his heels in prison. Police have registered a case against him under three charges.

Police said they stopped Sivanandan, working in an advertisement company at Taramani, in Adyar around 11.30 pm. When the personnel asked him to blow into the breathalyser, he refused. A police officer said the man started raising his voice and said he was frustrated in life. He even said he wanted to jump from the bridge.

Later, when he blew into the breathalyser, the result was positive. Police told him to collect the bike from the police station and asked him to leave in an autorickshaw. At this, he went berserk and started shouting. When police personnel called for an autorickshaw, Sivanandan allegedly picked an argument and threw a big stone, kept to hold barricade, at a patrol vehicle breaking its windshield.