Home Cities Chennai

Drunk driver arrested for pelting stone at police vehicle

Police said they stopped Sivanandan, working in an advertisement company at Taramani, in Adyar around 11.30 pm.

Published: 23rd February 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man who after being caught for drunk driving on Thursday night, allegedly threw a big stone at a police patrol vehicle damaging the windshield. He is now cooling his heels in prison. Police have registered a case against him under three charges.

Police said they stopped Sivanandan, working in an advertisement company at Taramani, in Adyar around 11.30 pm. When the personnel asked him to blow into the breathalyser, he refused. A police officer said the man started raising his voice and said he was frustrated in life. He even said he wanted to jump from the bridge. 

Later, when he blew into the breathalyser, the result was positive. Police told him to collect the bike from the police station and asked him to leave in an autorickshaw. At this, he went berserk and started shouting. When police personnel called for an autorickshaw, Sivanandan allegedly picked an argument and threw a big stone, kept to hold barricade, at a patrol vehicle breaking its windshield. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp