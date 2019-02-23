‘Gaming has helped me become a focused and patient person’

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Amechanical engineering student from Mysuru, Prateek BJ has been gaming for the past 15 years, and claims it has helped him improve his focus and concentration. The 21-year-old gamer who is pursuing engineering at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, stepped into the world of gaming when he was just seven years. A native of Channapatna, Prateek recalls spending time with his cousins who had a computer. “Initially, I didn’t own a computer and whenever I had time I used to go to their place and used to spend my time gaming.

A couple of years later my parents got me a console through which I played a lot of games,” shares Prateek. At the age of eleven, he got his first computer and that’s when he started playing racing games. “I started playing Need for Speed 2, Road Rash and action games like Unreal Tournament, GTA Vice city,” says Prateek who had discontinued gaming for three years when he had to prepare for his class 10 and PU examinations. As soon as he joined an engineering course, he got a new gaming Laptop ‘ASUS ROG GL552VW’ and gaming has become his passion ever since.

Before owning a gaming laptop, he often visited gaming cafes. “I used to spend up to three hours a day in cyber cafes playing single player games. I enjoyed a lot while playing them,” says Prateek who spends at least a minimum of eight hours a day gaming.

He has played Counterstrike: Global Offensive (CSGO) for 1,200 hours and is his most played game. His other favourite games include Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, The Witcher series, Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain, and the touted Assassin’s Creed series. Despite long gaming hours, Prateek also manages his social life. “I play games and manage my social life. I don’t say it’s well balanced, but I do spend time with the people I love and care about,” he says.

Games have helped Prateek in many ways. “It has improved my senses, concentration and mostly my patience. Games have helped me improve mentally and made me develop patience because some games need a lot of time to master, even though it’s frustrating it makes me try again and again. That’s the beauty — it helps in building one’s life.” Prateek has also been a part of CSGO tournament and ended up as a runner-up. His father is his backbone. “It took me a while to make my mom understand what gaming does and how it impacts one’s life. I have also managed to score well in academics and proved her wrong,” shares Prateek who has spent around `1.5 lakh for his gaming devices.

