Home Cities Chennai

How an accident forged a lasting friendship between a Hindu and a Muslim

An accident on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in 2014 brought together two strangers from different communities - Rajesh Kumar and Askar - and led to an abiding friendship between them.

Published: 23rd February 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Askar and his wife.

Askar and his wife.

By B. Meenakshi Sundaram
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a sunny afternoon in 2014, Coimbatore-based Rajesh Kumar was driving his Honda City from Malappuram in Kerala to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. When he reached Walayar, on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, Rajesh did not realise that he was drowsy till his car collided with a Maruti Swift, which was being driven by Askar. Rajesh’s family members had minor injuries, but his son suffered a fracture in his leg. The impact completely damaged the front part of Askar’s car.

“My mistake could have cost Askar his life. I pleaded to him to pardon me. I was surprised that he didn’t worry about the damage caused to his car, but urged me to rush my son to the hospital. He told me that we could discuss things later. He took my phone number and called me the next day to enquire about my son’s health. His kind words and action on the day of the accident moved me to tears. Had there been any other man in Askar’s place, he would have thrashed me on the spot for my negligence,” says Rajesh, an advertiser.

This accident brought two strangers together and bonded them in a lifetime friendship. The door of Askar’s home in Malappuram is now forever open for Rajesh and his family. The father of three daughters has no grudge against Rajesh. “After the accident, I realised how society portrays a wrong picture of Muslim community,” says Rajesh.

Askar, who currently works as a professor, visits Bharathiar University for academic purposes. Whenever he is in Coimbatore, he visits Rajesh. “We are living in a country, where Muslims are being lynched. However, the benevolent act of Askar to consider me as his friend and brother shows how Islam is all about love and peace,” shares Rajesh.

Frequent visits
Askar and Rajesh have been visiting each other regularly. Forty-two-year-old Askar, who currently works as a professor of Nutrition and Dietetics at a college in his hometown, often visits Bharathiar University for academic purposes. Whenever he is in Coimbatore, he visits Rajesh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Friendship Hindu Muslim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp