MOP College for Women to award female achievers at event today

The MOP Vaishnav College for Women will host the second edition of the Yuva Samman Awards on February 23 at their college premises.

Lalitha Balakrishnan

Principal of MOP Vaishnav College for Women college, Lalitha Balakrishnan. (Photo| P Jawahar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The MOP Vaishnav College for Women will host the second edition of the Yuva Samman Awards on February 23 at their college premises. The Yuva Sammaan Award is given to young female achievers every year by the institution.

“Our culture teaches us to celebrate women, especially those under the age of 35 years. It is important that recognition for these women comes at a time when they deserve it, and we celebrate them when they are bubbling and rising in the world,” said principal of the college, Lalitha Balakrishnan.

The awardees from three categories — Sport, Performing Arts and Other/Entrepreneur — will be announced at the event by chief guests Kumaravel, founder of Naturals, Rohini Rau, competitive sailor, and Priyadarshini Govind, classical dancer. The winners will receive a citation and a cash prize of `1 lakh. “In our college, sports has always been important.

We always encourage cultural activities, as well. The last category can go to both entrepreneurs and those in other fields, such as Science,” she shared. This year there were around 35 applicants from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana. Seventeen were shortlisted by a five-member jury, which included an educational consultant from UNESCO.

