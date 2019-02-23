Home Cities Chennai

No barriers in this fun Board game

Two of 2017’s biggest hits were Azul, from Plan B Games, and Century: Spice Road, designed by Emerson Matsuuchi.

Published: 23rd February 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two of 2017’s biggest hits were Azul, from Plan B Games, and Century: Spice Road, designed by Emerson Matsuuchi. So when news broke that Plan B and Matsuuchi were joining forces to put out another abstract puzzle game in 2018, interest was high to say the least. That game was Reef, and it came out last year — but did it live up to the hype?

In Reef, the players are trying to construct coral reefs in various configurations in order to score the most points. You do so by stacking lovely colourful chunky pieces of ‘coral’ on your personal board, which is simply fun to do. Following in the footsteps of Azul, Reef has excellent component quality and its pieces are just a tactile joy to build with. It scratches that same itch in our minds that Lego does, while being an engaging spatial puzzle to boot.

As great as its pieces are to play with, Reef is driven entirely by its cards. Each card is divided into two sections — the upper section gives you more coral to add to your reef, while the lower section offers you a way to score points. If the pattern depicted on the card is present in your reef, you’ll score the given points for each instance of that pattern you’ve got. For example, you might get two points for every green coral around your tallest stack of purple coral, or five points for every set of four yellow coral in a square, and so on.

This card-driven system is wonderful, for many reasons. First, it keeps the game moving — turns in Reef are ridiculously quick, as they consist of either taking a card from the display or playing a card from your hand. Secondly, you’re not going to be able to score every card so you’ll need to use some just for the coral they give you. Third, that potential for multiple scoring really encourages you to play the long game and spend a few turns setting things up for a big payday. 

Reef is one of those games that looks so vibrant and interesting on the tabletop that passing people will inevitably stop to ask ‘What’s that?’. It’s great for kids and adults alike, and it’s guaranteed to never outstay its welcome. Games that are this broadly accessible and appealing are rare indeed, and that’s why Reef could find a place in just about any board gamer’s collection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp