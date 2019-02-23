Of books and boxes  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Vijaya Mahal in T Nagar is known to be a popular marriage hall, but on Friday it made way for a celebration of a different kind — one that involved books and boxes. The event was inaugurated by MS Nethrapal, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax Department, Chennai. With over one lakh books on display, the hall was filled with row after row of neat ly stacked books organised based on the genre for easy navigation. Crime, Romance, Suspense Thrillers, Non-fiction, Reference, Children and Young Adult books — there’s something for every kind of book lover.

The books, though second hand, are in mint condition. Some look brand new. The organisers said that there will be some new books available, too. “I have been in the book business for over 10 years and through my years of experience at various book fairs, I noticed that many a time, people stop themselves from buying too many books because one book that they have chosen would be quite expensive,” said RK Shankar, a partner at Kitab Lovers.

“We decided to give people the chance to buy more books of their choice at a reasonable price where all they have to do is load their boxes and ensure that it can close with ease.” The system they follow is simple. There are three options of boxes to choose from — the Treasure Box, the Wealth Box and the Money Saver Box.

The Treasure Box, worth `2,399, can hold 30 to 33 books. The Wealth Box can hold 17 to 20 books at `1,399, while the Money Saver Box worth `899 can accommodate 10 to 13 books. There is also an exciting option for those who would like to sell their books to earn a discount on their box purchases at the event. All they have to do is bring the books, and depending on the book and its condition, they will be given a discount on their purchases. The Kitab Lovers event will conclude on Sunday from 9 am to 8 pm at Vijaya Mahal in T Nagar