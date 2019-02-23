Three cheers for crochet queens 

Keerthana M Sundaram By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two needles are firmly held between fingers, different-hued threads are interlocked with flawless precision, and with every passing nanosecond, fingers move swiftly weaving the ends to craft pieces of happiness for a cause. A group of about twenty women from Mothers India’s Crochet Queens (MICQ) from Madurai are using their skills to make and donate scarves, caps and other necessary accessories to those in need.

Vidhya Ramasubramanian, MICQ’s first member, says, “Mother India’s Crochet Queens is a group that was initiated by Subhashri Natarajan in Chennai in 2015 to bring together crochet lovers from across the city. This group slowly spread to different cities in the state and has now become a giant association of women who are willing to work for social causes. I was a part of the group’s first big achievement — a world record for creating the largest crocheted blanket in 2015 in Chennai. Since then, I have been part of the Madurai group’s other initiatives, whenever I find the time.”

Subashini Rajkumar, coordinator of MICQ, Madurai, says, “We have created crocheted caps for cancer patients and lap covers for those affected by kidney disorders. Every member contributes voluntarily and from their own pocket. There are no mandates on the quantity. Even though we are working women, we find time for crocheting.”

The MICQ has also set two Guinness World Records in May 2017 of creating the world’s longest crocheted scarf which measures up to about 14.089 km, and one for displaying the world’s largest collection of crochet sculptures in January 2018.Rajkumar says, “When it comes to crocheting, there are no limitations. We make things like blankets, scarves, caps, figurines, mats, wall hangers and key chains etc. It takes at least 90 minutes to make a crocheted cap and thus one can estimate the time and patience that goes into making more elaborate pieces.”

MICQ recently created and handed over about 600 pieces of caps and cowls to Army men stationed in Ahmedabad. “We were recently notified that some of the Army men in Jammu and Kashmir are in need of scarves and caps. We will make around 300 pieces by next month,” she says. Last week, they visited the M S Chellamuthu Trust premises to distribute around 180 caps for the mentally challenged. Madurai members will also be a part of a world record attempt by MICQ for the most number of people crocheting simultaneously, in August 2019.

For details,call: 9843456686