When an accident forges lifelong friendship

 On a sunny afternoon in 2014, Coimbatore-based Rajesh Kumar was driving his Honda City from Malappuram in Kerala to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

CHENNAI :   On a sunny afternoon in 2014, Coimbatore-based Rajesh Kumar was driving his Honda City from Malappuram in Kerala to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. When he reached Walayar, on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, Rajesh did not realise that he was drowsy till his car collided with a Maruti Swift, which was being driven by Askar. Rajesh’s family members had minor injuries, but his son suffered a fracture in his leg. The impact completely damaged the front part of Askar’s car.

“My mistake could have cost Askar his life. I pleaded to him to pardon me. I was surprised that he didn’t worry about the damage caused to his car, but urged me to rush my son to the hospital. He told me that we could discuss things later. He took my phone number and called me the next day to enquire about my son’s health. His kind words and action on the day of the accident moved me to tears. Had there been any other man in Askar’s place, he would have thrashed me on the spot for my negligence,” says Rajesh, an advertiser.

This accident brought two strangers and bonded them in a lifetime friendship. The door of Askar’s home in Malappuram is now forever open for Rajesh and his family. The father of three daughters has no grudge against Rajesh. “After the accident, I realised how society portrays a wrong picture of Muslim community,” says Rajesh.

Askar, who currently works as a professor, visits Bharathiar University for academic purposes. Whenever he is in Coimbatore, he visits Rajesh. “We are living in a country, where Muslims are being lynched. However, the benevolent act of Askar to consider me as his friend and brother shows how Islam is all about love and peace,” shares Rajesh.

Frequent visits
Askar and Rajesh have been visiting each other regularly. Forty-two-year-old Askar, who currently works as a professor of Nutrition and Dietetics at a college in his hometown, often visits Bharathiar University for academic purposes. Whenever he is in Coimbatore, he visits Rajesh. 

