Bribing too amounts to committing crime: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that paying money to secure jobs in government and related organisations or seats in medical colleges will also amount to committing a criminal offence and that such persons will be held liable for abetment of the offence, the Madras High Court has directed the DGP to give public announcement on a regular basis conveying the message to the public.

The court is encountering similar cases where it is alleged that money is being collected from innocent people on false promises of getting a job in government or in a public-sector undertaking or a medical seat. It is unfortunate that persons who are paying money do not understand that jobs or medical seats cannot be purchased and it has to be secured on merits and based on eligibility and that no one can get such jobs by paying money, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said.

There is a selection process for every post and every aspirant has to go through the process to get a job. Similarly, medical seats cannot be procured by paying money. Candidates must write entrance exams like NEET and only based on the marks secured in such examination, seat can be secured.

Asserting that persons who make such payment are also to be equally blamed, the judge said the intention of such persons becomes questionable. It is not as if in every case, the person who makes the payment is innocent and they know that they are trying to knock of a job or a seat by indirect means. This attitude can be curbed only by means of bringing an awareness among public that no one can secure jobs or seats in colleges by mere payment of money, the judge said granting bail to one Atrinbosco, who was arrested for duping many persons to a tune of `20 lakh for securing jobs.