Home Cities Chennai

Bribing too amounts to committing crime: Madras High Court

Asserting that persons who make such payment are also to be equally blamed, the judge said the intention of such persons becomes questionable.

Published: 24th February 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that paying money to secure jobs in government and related organisations or seats in medical colleges will also amount to committing a criminal offence and that such persons will be held  liable for abetment of the offence, the Madras High Court has directed the DGP to give public announcement on a regular basis conveying the message to the public.

The court is encountering similar cases where it is alleged that money is being collected from innocent people on false promises of getting a job in government or in a public-sector undertaking or a  medical seat. It is unfortunate that persons who are paying money do not understand that jobs or medical seats cannot be purchased and it has to be secured on merits and based on eligibility and that no one can get such jobs by paying money, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said.

There is a selection process for every post and every aspirant has to go through the process to get a job. Similarly, medical seats cannot be procured by paying money. Candidates must write entrance exams like NEET and only based on the marks secured in such examination, seat can be secured. 

Asserting that persons who make such payment are also to be equally blamed, the judge said the intention of such persons becomes questionable. It is not as if in every case, the person who makes the payment is innocent and they know that they are trying to knock of a job or a seat by indirect means. This attitude can be curbed only by means of bringing an awareness among public that no one can secure jobs or seats in colleges by mere payment of money, the judge said granting bail to one Atrinbosco, who was arrested for duping many persons to a tune of `20 lakh for securing  jobs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court bribing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp