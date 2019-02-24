Home Cities Chennai

PIL to increase exam time quashed

Saying that the petitioner had wasted the precious time of the High Court by moving such unnecessary pleas, the bench dismissed the petition.

Representational image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition praying for a directive to the state government to increase the exam time for Standards X, XI and XII and take immediate steps to check question paper leaks during such exams, was dismissed by a division bench of the Madras High Court last week. A bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, which dismissed the petition from A Martin, an advocate, also rejected a plea to direct authorities to schedule the exams in such a way to give ample time to students in between the exams.

According to the petitioner, the authorities brought in various changes to the syllabus to enable students to face competitive exams like NEET. Even questions out of the syllabus, are asked.  To facilitate students to answer such indirect questions, authorities must consider increasing the exam time to over three hours, the petitioner said.

