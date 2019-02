By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six students of an ITI in the city were arrested on Saturday for allegedly travelling on the footboard and causing a ruckus in a local train.

They were caught on camera swinging off the window rods and travelling on footboard between Pattravakkam and Ambattur.

They were later released on bail, police said. They were made to apologise on camera by police where they were seen urging others not to commit the same mistake.