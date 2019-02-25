Home Cities Chennai

Four burglaries in Chennai in single day; 115 sovereigns of gold, Rs 45,000 cash stolen

Preliminary investigation revealed that the house had not been broken into and it is suspected that someone from the family could have taken the jewellery.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 115 sovereigns of gold and Rs 45,000 in cash was reportedly stolen from four places in a single day. In the first incident, Rajasekar (46), a temple priest from Cheran Nagar at Perumbakkam in Pallikaranai and his wife along with their two children went to Kumbakonam on February 18. 

When they returned on Saturday night, they were shocked to find the door broken and things lying on the floor, said the police. It is estimated that around 25-sovereign gold jewellery were burgled from the house. Pallikaranai police registered a case and are investigating.

The second incident took place in Kasimedu. Kumar (35) of Indira Nagar Quarters was away fishing on Saturday night while his wife was at home. Around 7 am on Sunday, Kumar’s wife went to Tiruvottriyur. When she returned, she found the house burgled, said the police. Around 15-sovereign gold jewels and Rs 20,000 in cash were missing. Kasimedu police registered a case and are investigating.

In the third incident, Tamil Selvan (25) of JP Estate in Avadi went with his family to Thiruchendur on Friday evening and returned on Sunday morning only to find 20-sovereign jewels and Rs 20,000 missing. Avadi police registered a case and are investigating.

In the fourth incident, Shankar (40) of Grace Gardens in Royapuram, who runs a commercial gas cylinder business and his sister found 60 sovereigns missing from the cupboard. On a complaint, Royapuram police registered a case and are investigating. Preliminary investigation revealed that the house had not been broken into and it is suspected that someone from the family could have taken the jewellery.

