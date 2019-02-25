From a small room to a smart school

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: The valedictory function of the Gujarati Kanyashala centenary celebrations was held at Vepery on Saturday. The school, located in Park Town, was established in 1919 catering to the needs of the residents staying at Sowcarpet. Govinddas Purushothamdas, chairman, trust board, ZPH Gujarati Kanya Kelavani Mandal was the chief guest.

The school was started on April 8, 1919 by Zaveri Purushottam Das Hari Lal with a small room as their classroom to empower girls. This government-aided school initially offered education for girls up to class 6. In 1954, a parent, Radha Manilal, requested the school authorities to start a higher secondary school under her husband’s name, which came to be known as the Manilal Mehta Girls Higher Secondary School.
“Each year, we have been developing the infrastructure of the school.

We introduced digital learning through smart class, did rainwater harvesting, installed RO plant, solar plant, CCTV cameras, introduced mid-day meals and conducted medical camps. Education of girl child and women empowerment is our aim,” said NR Dave, president, ZPH Gujarati Kanya Kelavani Mandal.

CA Rajendrakumar, president of Hindustan Chamber of Commerce; Chandrakant Tolia, secretary, SDNB Vaishnav College for Women; and D Suresh, president, Modh Pragathi Samaj, were felicitated. Also, secretary of the mandal, KJ Dave was honoured for receiving Chennai Gurjar Prathiba Ratna from Gujarati Mandal.

