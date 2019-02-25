Home Cities Chennai

Irked by ‘suspicious’ husband, woman kills their two kids & commits suicide

On information, Royala Nagar police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the SRMC Hospital in Porur for post-mortem.

Published: 25th February 2019 04:56 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Upset with her husband for suspecting her fidelity, a 37-year-old woman killed her two children and self on Saturday. “She has left behind a suicide note,” said the police. Abitha, the deceased, had been married to Senthamarai (42) for 12 years. They had moved to the city from Pudukottai. Senthamarai had a computer sales and service centre in Arumbakkam while Abitha was a home-maker.

Their children - Lakshminarayanan (10) and Mahalakshmi (7) - were class 5 and 3 students.  The family is said to have moved to the rented house on the first main road at Royala Nagar a few months ago. Police said there were frequent quarrels between them as Senthamarai suspected her “character.”

“On Friday night, they fought again. Senthamarai left for work on Saturday. He called his wife in the evening and since she did not pick up the calls, Senthamarai rushed home only to find it locked from the inside, said the police. He broke open the door with the help of neighbours and found his wife and two children hanging.  

On information, Royala Nagar police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the SRMC Hospital in Porur for post-mortem. Police said that in the suicide note, Abitha accused Senthamarai of suspecting her. “She also advised Senthamarai not to trust his brother and wife,” said police. 

Senthamarai was taken into police custody for interrogation, he has not yet been arrested. Senthamarai’s brother and his wife have been summoned by the police. Since preliminary post-mortem report showed no signs of poisoning in children’s bodies and police believe that Abitha herself hanged the children doing the same to herself. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Probe on
Senthamarai was taken into police custody for interrogation. He has not yet been formally arrested. Senthamarai’s brother and his wife have been summoned by the police for inquiry

