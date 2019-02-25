Showcasing Tamil Nadu culture: Iyal Isai Museum-II commences at Egmore museum

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Department of Museums is organising ‘Iyal Isai Museum-II’ on Monday and Tuesday at the Museum Theatre in Egmore government museum.

A series of events, such as lectures, demonstrations, performances and presentations on various aspects of our cultural heritage by eminent artists, scholars and experts are planned as a sequel to the last year’s celebration of the same event as an edutainment series. Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture M Pandiarajan will be inaugurating this edutainment series.

The government museum, which is 166-year-old, is a multipurpose museum that houses collections from various fields, namely, anthropology, archaeology, art, botany, geology, numismatics and zoology. Children across all age groups and the general public are invited to attend the events.