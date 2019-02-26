Home Cities Chennai

Civic body floats tenders for grey water recycling, companies to bid

Worried by the city’s water deficit situation, Chennaiites, corporates, institutions and the civic body are collaborating to fight this crisis.

A water treatment plant will come up at Porur

CHENNAI: Worried by the city’s water deficit situation, Chennaiites, corporates, institutions and the civic body are collaborating to fight this crisis.Coming to rescue of Chennai Metro Water is Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, which has invented an ultra-filtration membrane — an important water purification technology used for production of high-purity water — to remove pathogens.

The membrane has an additional carbon filter which removes the residuals, following which it is ozonated — made free of bacteria. As per Metro Water’s plan, after following these processes, the ozonated water is likely to be sent back to the lake after being treated to sand and carbon filters wherein any residue or metals are removed. The water treated will be of ISO 10500 standard or drinking water standard. “We are sending it to the lake because it will help the lateral recharge of groundwater. From the lake, again, the water will be treated and then supplied to consumers,” says a source from Metro Water.

To implement this effectively, two 10 MLD water treatment plants will be set up in the city. “One at Nesapakam and another at Porur. The treated water at Nesapakkam will be sent to Perungudi lake and the one at Porur will be sent to Porur Lake,” said a tender document of Metro Water. Currently, Metro Water has floated tenders and work will be awarded soon. Similarly, sewage treatment plans with ultra-filtration membrane will be set up to treat water in Perumbakkam, Ayanambakkam and Retteri lakes and later sent back to the lakes to be again treated and sent to consumers.

CE had reported in January that the city’s water needs are acurrently met by four major reservoirs in its outskirts and two tanks — Cauvery water from Veeranam Tank in Cuddalore district and Krishna water from Kandeluru Reservoir in Andhra Pradesh.

The other sources are two desalination plants with a capacity of 200 Million Litres Per Day (MLD), extraction of groundwater by the Metrowater Board from Araniyar-Kosathalaiyar Basin and a small quantum of treated sewage water supplied to industries. The total capacity of all these sources put together is an average 800 MLD, which falls in summer.

However, sources say that desalination plants are not viable in the long run and could be used as a stop-gap measure till the recycle plants are set up and re-use of water is ensured.

