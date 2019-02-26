See the world with an elevated vision

By Express News Service

KCG College of Technology (a unit of Hindustan Group of Institutions) located in OMR, Karapakkam, will organise KCG Drone Pitstop HOVER 2.0 on March 1 and 2 in collaboration with Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), Aerospace Industry Association of Tamil Nadu (AIDAT) and MicroMultiCopter (MMC) Aero Technology Co., Ltd. The competition will be held on the college campus.

The aim is to focus on popularising the use of drones and to provide an opportunity for people to learn and assess the current development in the field of drones. This event is about quick assembling of drones and racing against other. It includes competitions which will provide a platform for budding engineers to show off their innovation skills.

The event is in continuation of KCG Drone Pitstop 2018 which was conducted last year at this campus for the first time in India. Last year, eminent speakers from aeronautical industries delivered seminars on drone technology and their applications. More than 20 teams from various colleges across India had participated in the competitions in 2018. More teams are expected to participate this year.

This year’s edition is more exciting as more events have been added. The events are Drone Racing, Fixed Wing Racing, Minutes to Fame, and interactive workshop on virtual and augmented reality. Prizes worth of `3 lakh are to be given to the participants.

For details, visit: www.kcgdronepitstop.com