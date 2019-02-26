Home Cities Chennai

Students resent Anna University research fee hike

As per the revised structure, the research scholars will have to pay at least Rs 8,000 for synopsis submission while it was Rs 6,500 earlier.

Published: 26th February 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anna University’s move to increase fees for different research activities has not gone down well with students.The university’s Centre for Research on February 18 published a circular on the revised fee structure for research activities including synopsis submission and institute renewal and sent it to all its affiliated colleges.

As per the revised structure, the research scholars will have to pay at least Rs 8,000 for synopsis submission while it was Rs 6,500 earlier. For resubmission of thesis they will have to pay Rs 12,500 instead of Rs 10,000 and for changing the category, students will have to cough up at least five times more.

Earlier, the university charged only Rs 500 for changing category but now it has been hiked to Rs 2,500. Similarly, for institute recognition research scholars will have to pay Rs 1,50,000 instead of Rs 1,00,000. For supervisor recognition, the PhD and MS students will now have to pay twice the amount. “The fee hike ranges from 20% to 100%. Most of the students pursuing PhD are either unemployed or working as teachers in small institutes. The hike will definitely affect us,” said a student. “We enrolled in AU as we cannot afford the fees of private universities. Authorities should be a bit considerate,” said S Shravan, another student.

However, varsity authorities said the hike was necessary. “We incur expenses when we call externals for evaluating the thesis paper, viva and other activities. Like private universities, we have not mindlessly increased the research fees,” said a senior official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna University research fee hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp