A creative collaboration of  images, illustrations and words

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many people believe that pictures take away the imaginary powers of children, but I don’t think that is true. I feel pictures provide a window to open up their imagination while also acting as a trigger for discussions,” said Nina Sabnani, an artist and storyteller who uses film, illustration and writing to tell her stories.

Nina narrated one riveting story after the next to a packed audience at the Tulika bookstore on Saturday. Be it block printing in A for Ajrakh, Kutch embroidery in Stitching Stories, Warli art in My Gandhi Story, fabric collage in Mukund and Riaz, Bhil art in A Bhil Story, or drawing inspiration from the Kaavad story-telling form in her book Home, she recounted memorable instances of collaborating with different artists. She spoke about the challenges of staying true to the art form while also satisfying one’s own creative hunger.

“I don’t create my own images. I put them together in a way that best conveys the story. That is my artform. Design talks about ‘intervention’, but I prefer to call it ‘collaboration’ and that is what I do. I collaborate with these artists and work with what they give me.” A particularly fascinating part of her session was when she deconstructed her book, Home, which is inspired by Rajasthan’s Kaavad story-telling tradition. The book provides images, but does not provide a story with a beginning or an end.

“When I was studying the Kaavad, I realised that the same image can have different meanings. This book is for children to make up their own stories, and it is so interesting to hear the stories they come up with because everyone is speaking from their own realities. This book offers them with possibilities as multiple narratives can emerge. It makes you see something in a completely different light. This book can elicit the child’s world view and be a great way to encourage discussion on the same.”