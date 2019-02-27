Home Cities Chennai

A greenhouse full of plants on the terrace

The family members soak in the joy of terrace gardening and over the past one-and-a-half years, they have been nurturing plants that are pleasing to the eye.

Published: 27th February 2019

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

CHENNAI: This terrace garden is a greenhouse full of around 163 plants bearing fruits and vegetables. Jacob’s family residing at Chamundeshwari railway layout near RBI colony in Mysuru is working on retaining green space in their garden.

Only cow dung is used as
manure for the soil

According to Alex V Jacob, the eldest son in the family, it is her mother Sholly Jacob’s passion towards gardening which helped the family create this beautiful rooftop garden. Hundreds of fruits and vegetable plants like pomegranate, guava, grapes, mosambi, lemon, strawberry, mulberry, tomatoes, beetroot, curry leaves, mint leaves and other plants are arranged in neat rows, some in pots and a few in plastic containers.
“I always wanted to have a garden of my own, but since we have moved into an urban locality, I was not able to have a full-fledged garden outside our house. That’s when we chose to turn our terrace itself into a garden,” says Sholly.

An approximate area of 1,000 sqft has been utilised to grow their terrace garden. Squirrels and small birds are all-time visitors to their garden and the family feels it has helped them obtain aesthetic balance. The family has also set up small nests in bamboo plants for the birds, which makes the garden come alive with the chirping of birds every day. To nourish the soil and help in plant growth, they use only cow dung from a nearby farm.

