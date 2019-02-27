A run in the right direction

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For many, becoming an athlete might’ve been a childhood dream. But, Krishnakumar Ramalingam became an athlete by chance. The 45-year-old has been qualified for the International (Asian) Meet that will be held in December 2019 in Malaysia.

The playground was not new to Krishnakumar. Before setting his foot on race tracks, he played active cricket for 20 years. An all-rounder in the sport, he has represented Tamil Nadu Cricket Association up to the fourth league level in 2002, and quit playing cricket four years back.

A former resident of Nanganallu for 40 years, Krishnakumar moved to Chromepet in 2015. After the shift, his daily physical activities gradually reduced. He started jogging and occasionally running in his new neighbourhood. A colleague at work introduced him to Chennai Runners, an active running group in the city, and put him in touch with the area’s group — Chromepet Cheetahs. His journey of running began in 2016.

“We have a rigorous schedule. Three days of running, two days of core and strengthening workout, one day of cross-training — swimming, cycling, and yoga. My day starts at 4.45 am with stretching and fixed-distance running. We’ve been practising at MIT Campus in Chromepet on a regular basis. Our group comprises 125 members with 25 to 40 regular attendees,” says Krishnakumar who is working in the logistics field. Running has taught him discipline, time management, health-consciousness, concentration, and hard work.

He has participated in several marathons but completed his full course of 42 km for the first time in September 2018 in Hyderabad. One day, he was introduced to Master Meet Events — a series of events conducted by Tamil Nadu Masters Athletic Association by Stalin, a professional coach for athletics in Chromepet. “The age criteria for Master Meet starts from 35. With three weeks of training, I participated in the first event in September and won a bronze medal in the 1,500-metre race. Then I represented the Thiruvallur district in the state level and won gold in 1,500 metres and silver in 800 metres in the Master Meet Events,” he says. As part of a running competition, he had to run continuously for six-hours and ended up covering 48 km at Nehru Stadium in December 2018. He considers this to be an achievement in his track record.

This month, he participated in the 40th National Masters Athletics Championship 2018 organised by Masters Athletics Federation Of India (MAFI). He bagged gold in 800 metres, and silver and gold in relay races. This has qualified him for the International (Asian) Meet in Malaysia. “Running hours together in marathons and running high speed for 100 metres on a race track is not an easy task. My team identified my potential and motivated me towards winning. I’m grateful to my Cheetah family. Without the inputs from my seniors and coach, this wouldn’t have been possible. I cannot afford for my travel or buy my jerseys. My friends have been helpful in sponsoring for my trips and standing by my side,” says Krishnakumar, who is preparing for his upcoming competition.

Former cricketer

Before setting his foot on race tracks, 45-year-old Krishnakumar Ramalingam played active cricket for 20 years. An all-rounder in the sport, he has represented Tamil Nadu Cricket Association up to the fourth league level in 2002, and quit playing cricket four

years back.



Krishnakumar is looking for sponsorship. For details, call: 9381829111