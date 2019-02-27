All a-board?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the recent announcement that mandates board exams for students of classes 5 and 8, teachers take a stance on this evaluation policy.

Amrita Lakshmi

Fear of examination is the reason many children fail. The stress and depression they undergo affects their concentration and reasoning skills, which is most important in an examination. The common examination pattern for children of class 5 will only increase stress levels in children, and they will fail to enjoy the most beautiful phase that is childhood.

Teachers and parents are also under the same pressure for marks. But one must remember, marks don’t matter and the child must study to expand his/her knowledge. A child’s worth must not be based only on paper and pen test, instead, skill-based assessment will help children develop a good competitive spirit, which also enables the teachers and parents to understand the holistic development of the child. The child’s mental health is more or less equally important to his physical health.

Antara Pandit

Education has evolved dramatically over the last few years. “How you learn” is far more crucial today than “what you learn.” I don’t believe that one grade from a written public exam testifies whether a child has understood the material taught. It does not test the application of concepts, which is what is required to survive in the real world. Various forms of assessments in classes 5 and 8 are indeed required, yet sitting for public exams is unnecessary. The stress which automatically forms to get the highest grades to ‘pass’ hinders the child from being a learner. The focus becomes on competition.

Laila Amarendran

What will happen to the joy of childhood? Would any child want to go to school? Earlier, children were given two years of learning through fun-based activities before they were made to start ‘studying’. Today, at the age of three, they leave for school at unearthly hours and return saddled with homework. Yet it is only in class 10 that the pressure starts building up. Do we need to traumatise our ten-year-olds with this? As an educator and a psychologist I vehemently say no to this programme.

T Mariam Thaminansari

As Periyar says, Petror seiydhu veitha vedhanai vilaiyaatudhaan kuzhandhai manam (a parent’s actions results in a painful game in the mind of the child), likewise the government is trying to impose their wishes on children who don’t even know the importance of education. If the capacity of a bottle is 1 litre, it can take only a litre. Likewise, children across age groups only have a certain capacity. A child will not be able to handle the high levels of stress that come from parents and teachers and this might have adverse affects.

Vimala Srinivasan

Evaluating the children periodically in a classroom situation is less stress on children and parents. The word board exam adds stress to parents and students. Also, the expectation of parents might affect the children psychologically. The teaching methodology must change for better quality of education instead of imposing board examinations.

Padmini Janardhanan

Students have no seriousness regarding education and they lack concentration in their academics, which is a bad sign for the future generation. Thus, the system of public examination should be introduced for the wellness of students and their future. The seriousness and the fear they will feel will automatically stimulate them to concentrate on their studies and thereby increase their knowledge. The examination must be brought for the wellness of the students and society.

Andrew Sesuraj

The introduction of exams will surely increase primary school dropout and will bring back child labour. There was a 70 per cent reduction in the number of working children in the state over the last 30 years. The declining trend in the number of working children in the state is also validated by the surveys of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) of Government of India on out-of-school children.

H Ruban

Examinations will enhance student’s knowledge and help in refining their skills. The current system, which has a no-detention policy for students till class 8, provides no knowledge, and they are brought to higher classes without knowing the basics of subjects. If this system of public examination is brought into effect, it will create awareness about the importance of education. Moreover, students are coming to school with no seriousness, as they consider education as entertainment till class 8. Thus, the system of public examination for classes 5 and 8 is welcomed in the education system.

Mahima Poddar

The only necessity for us is to find a means to assess the gaps in a child’s learning and devise the best methods to fill those gaps holistically. What we need is an adaptive testing procedure that measures academic progress and helps teachers and parents improve learning by making informed decisions to promote a child’s academic growth. A universal standardised test will not serve that purpose. It cannot give us an insight into the true landscape of an adolescent’s knowledge as children are still figuring their way academically at this stage. Such an exam will lower their self-esteem, create unhealthy competition, burden friendships, and above all it can inculcate a life-long dissent towards school and studies altogether.