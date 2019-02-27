Home Cities Chennai

Annul 1974, 1976 Indo-Lankan agreements, EPS writes to PM

Palaniswami urged the Centre to prevail upon the Lankan government to release the boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen which had been kept in custody for long periods.

Published: 27th February 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the arrest of seven more fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan Navy, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the Centre to act decisively to find a solution and permanently resolve this longstanding issue.

“I request you to immediately direct the officials concerned, in the Ministry of External Affairs, to take concrete action through diplomatic channels, to secure the immediate release of 46 fishermen, including the seven arrested on February 9, and 26 fishing boats,” the chief minister said in his letter to the prime minister. 

Strongly reiterating the need to restore the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay by annulling the Indo-Sri Lankan agreements of 1974 and 1976, the chief minister recalled that the constitutional validity of these agreements had been challenged on extremely valid and legal grounds in the Supreme Court of India. Pointing out that prolonged incarceration of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Lankan jails had caused untold misery to their families, Palaniswami urged the Centre to prevail upon the Lankan government to release the boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen which had been kept in custody for long periods.

‘Secure release of fishermen from Iran’

Bringing to the notice of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that three fishermen from Kanniyakumari district have been imprisoned for more than six weeks in an Iranian prison, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the Union minister to ensure the release of the fishermen as well as to get their just and due wages from their Saudi employer. 

The chief minister, in a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, said the three fishermen were employed as labourers in a mechanised fishing boat belonging to a Saudi Arabian national, Jaffer Alfhan. 
When they ventured from Tharine fishing base of Saudi Arabia on January 2, they were reportedly abducted by smugglers and abandoned off the coast of Busher in Iran on January 7. From there, these fishermen were rescued by Iranian Coast Guard and detained in Busher.

The chief minister requested the Union minister to direct the embassies of India in Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to ensure the immediate release and repatriation of the said Indian fishermen to India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Indo-Lankan agreements Sri Lankan Navy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp