Annul 1974, 1976 Indo-Lankan agreements, EPS writes to PM

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the arrest of seven more fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan Navy, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the Centre to act decisively to find a solution and permanently resolve this longstanding issue.

“I request you to immediately direct the officials concerned, in the Ministry of External Affairs, to take concrete action through diplomatic channels, to secure the immediate release of 46 fishermen, including the seven arrested on February 9, and 26 fishing boats,” the chief minister said in his letter to the prime minister.

Strongly reiterating the need to restore the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay by annulling the Indo-Sri Lankan agreements of 1974 and 1976, the chief minister recalled that the constitutional validity of these agreements had been challenged on extremely valid and legal grounds in the Supreme Court of India. Pointing out that prolonged incarceration of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Lankan jails had caused untold misery to their families, Palaniswami urged the Centre to prevail upon the Lankan government to release the boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen which had been kept in custody for long periods.

‘Secure release of fishermen from Iran’

Bringing to the notice of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that three fishermen from Kanniyakumari district have been imprisoned for more than six weeks in an Iranian prison, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the Union minister to ensure the release of the fishermen as well as to get their just and due wages from their Saudi employer.

The chief minister, in a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, said the three fishermen were employed as labourers in a mechanised fishing boat belonging to a Saudi Arabian national, Jaffer Alfhan.

When they ventured from Tharine fishing base of Saudi Arabia on January 2, they were reportedly abducted by smugglers and abandoned off the coast of Busher in Iran on January 7. From there, these fishermen were rescued by Iranian Coast Guard and detained in Busher.

The chief minister requested the Union minister to direct the embassies of India in Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to ensure the immediate release and repatriation of the said Indian fishermen to India.