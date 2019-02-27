‘Bella needs words to talk to me’

Nirmala Balakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Who knew my friend’s mum being allergic to dog fur would bring my beloved pug Bella into my life? My friend gifted Bella to me and my life has never been the same ever since. I’ve always been an animal lover but having this pooch in my life made that love much stronger. Today, she’s eight years old but I still remember how adorable she was when she was just a year old. She would sleep on my husband Santosh’s head! It was uncomfortable but also funny, so we just let her be.

She’s become a huge part of my routine now and her daily back scratches and brushing is a must in our schedule. The activity helps me unwind and is a much loved one for her. She may not be able to speak but I love how she communicates with us, none the less. When she sits on her bed, her eyes follow my movements and if she doesn’t see for a while, she’ll look for me and promptly settle near me. Every time I see her, her tails curls up, almost like she’s trying to say, “Hi, come pat me.” She even cocks her head to the side when I ask her a question.

Before getting Bella, I was always concerned about the size of the house for a pet. I always believed only houses with large outdoor space should have dogs as it is not fair to restrict them in houses for one’s own joy. But one look at tiny Bella and I was in love with her and thankfully as she is a small dog, she is happy running around within the house. But for bigger dogs I still believe that they need the space and for people to not be selfish and get large dogs just for the thrill of it.

Of course, there were challenges too with looking after her: The main one being that we are unable to travel with her. Very few places are pet friendly, and hence we have to leave her behind now and then, but thankfully my mum stays nearby and is more than willing to her over during our trips and in fact misses her when we take her back!

It’s heartwarming to see the kind of impact she has had not just on my life, but for everyone else too. Pets are so lovely, they teach you unconditional love and are great for households with children. My boys love her and share a special bond, it has also made them fearless and compassionate towards all kinds of animals. Just seeing her look at me just melts my heart, she’s always up for a round of petting, and calms even the worst of my moods.

(The author is a restaurateur)