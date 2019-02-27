Framing darkness in the light of hope

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adozen photographs, all in black and white, adorn the walls of Gallery Veda. These are portraits of people staring into the camera, without any expression or distraction. The faces are pale. The eyes form a critical part of the image — mostly sunken, some enigmatic, fiery, and sharp. The wrinkled lines and scars highlight the rawness of texture. Two things about the photographs hit us hard — the captivating features and the story behind these people. We chat with the man behind the lens, Samar S Jodha.

Samar, a New Delhi-based photographer, and installation artist has been using photography and film to address various issues like development, human rights, and conservation for 24 years across the globe. His works have been shown in national and international galleries, forums and museums.

Titled Phaneng - A journey into Personal Engagement, the photographs serve as a metaphoric journey through the darkening world of Phaneng’s tribal inhabitants of the Tai Phake community. “In 2004, when I was returning on a world tour from China, I ended up in the border of Arunachal Pradesh and met a few soldiers there. I learned about this tribe from them. The project began then and I’m still in touch with these people,” says Samar. Currently, Phaneng has an on-going education project, rebuilding monastery, and an eco-tourism project that has been built in local capacity to raise incomes. Samar’s proximity to the Tai Phake community and their trust in him led to this large format portraiture project.

There’s no direct transport to Phaneng. The village is in upper Assam. It is nestled between the cloistered Patkai rainforest range and the Tirap river near Ledo. One has to take a flight, drive five hours from there, take a boat to cross the river and walk through the village. “The area is humid and has heavy rains during monsoon. Floods are frequent and there is poor network connectivity. I did intense work for five to six years. It involved teaching photography to the underprivileged kids, reforestation programme, and eventually led me into buying a hut and setting up a studio. The intention was not to photograph the people, it happened by chance,” says Samar who has been working on conflict issues like urbanisation, consumer culture, and empowerment.

The small hamlet inhabits around 150 people and they have been photographed using a five-inch camera with an advanced lens, of which only 12 are displayed at the exhibition. The pictures are selected with the motive of representing generations and gender. The photographs are in black and white to emphasise the darkness enveloping their lives. “Most of them had no idea about cameras. My attempt was just to capture the matter of fact so they were simply asked to look into the lens.

The photos look serious and posed because of that. Observing the lifestyle of this marginalised community has been a great learning curve in my career and it evolved my perspective,” he says. Alongside pictures, a two-minute video depicting the lives of these people will be played on a screen to expose people to the ground reality. The photo exhibition is on till March 24 at Gallery Veda.