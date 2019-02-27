‘India-Arab nations have rich bilateral heritage’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A one-day National seminar on ‘Islamic Arabic Literature in India’, was organised by the postgraduate and research department of Arabic, The New College, here on Monday.

According to a release from The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, Chairman, the Muslim Educational Association of Southern India (MEASI), parent body of The New College, renowned and eminent Islamic scholars across the country, took part in the seminar.

“India-Arab nations have a very rich bilateral religious and cultural heritage since many centuries now. The Arabs had a close commercial and cultural relation with the Indians since the pre-Islamic period,” the release quoted Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali as saying.

He also emphasized on the teachings of Islam, on etiquettes and manners in society, beside preaching peace and universal brotherhood.