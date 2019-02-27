Latvia backs ‘non-military action’

Home Cities Chennai

Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Ram Kumar Ramamoorthi, new Republic of Latvia Ambassador Artis Bertulis and honorary Consul of Latvia Narayanaswamy Ramachandran during a discussion at Chamber of Commerce and Industry in city on Tuesday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Latvia has backed India for taking ‘non-military pre-emptive action’ against armed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) after 12 Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and bombed terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan on Tuesday morning. 

Latvia Ambassador Artis Bertulis said the Indian authorities had sovereign power of exercising their right to attack. 

“Any form of terror is a crime and should be punished. We are watching the developments with concern and those guilty should be punished. We are analysing the situation,” said Bertulis, who was here in Chennai for an interaction meeting organised by the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Bertulis also urged India to open an embassy in Latvia to provide consular assistance to 1,233 Indian students who are studying there.

The Ambassador also thanked India for its teaching of non-violent form of protest which had helped in liberation of the country (Latvia) from the then Soviet Union about 30 years ago.  He said Riga Technical University had also signed a memorandum of understanding with Anna University, adding that he was also looking forward to a free trade agreement with India.

Lativia is wooing Indian students in engineering and medicine as it helps the Indian students practise in the European Union countries after graduating from Riga, the capital of Latvia.

The advantage is “You don’t have to pay capitation fee which makes medical and engineering degrees cheaper,” said Narayanaswamy Ramachandran, honorary Consul of  Latvia.

