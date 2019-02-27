Home Cities Chennai

Plaint filed as man ‘sexually abuses’ dog

A police officer said they were investigating the case after which an FIR would be filed.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A complaint has been registered against a man for allegedly sexually abusing a mongrel in Saidapet. The man identified as Neelakandan, works in a tea shop in Saidapet. “On Sunday, at around 1 am, the residents heard cries of a stray dog. One of the residents found the man (sexually) misbehaving with the dog,” said M Sai Vignesh, Almight Animal Care Trust.

Later, the residents had also taken CCTV footage of the man abusing the dog. In the three-minute video, the man was seen seated on the road in between two parked cars and abusing the dog. The activist pointed out that the residents had said they suspected the man earlier as he used to act suspicious around dogs. 

“Only on Sunday, they confirmed their suspicions when they heard the dog whining,” said the activist. Following the same, the residents filed a complaint with Saidapet police station. A police officer said they were investigating the case after which an FIR would be filed.

