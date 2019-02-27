Restoring harmony in human relations 

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s a proven fact today that disharmony in human relations gives rise to not only the wars but to almost all other problems directly or indirectly related to us. The phenomenon of split in families, the rising number of cases of divorces, even most of the psycho-somatic diseases which are caused by stress or mental tension are due to disharmony in human relations only and nothing else. Today we see that extremism and fundamentalism in many parts of India is mainly due to religio-political disharmony only what else? In fact, most problems of law & order are due to disharmony in relations between political parties or various linguistic groups, religious communities, etc.

It is, thus, essential to find a solution so as to eliminate this problem lest it will eliminate us. But what is the way out? How does one move ahead? Well, it is quite clear from some of the examples that have been given of the world that these problems are mainly the creations of our mind, our own attitudes and our own negative thinking. Hence, in order to create harmony, we need to first disarm our minds in order to dismantle the forces of disharmony. In other words, we need to learn new ways of thinking in order to create a new world for ourselves because our age-old negative thinking will not liberate us from our problems but will, instead, create more problems and make our life worse.

Our real enemies are not men and women but suspicion, fear, hatred, violence and feeling of revenge. It has, therefore, rightly been said in the Gita, ‘Arjuna, the soul is its own best friend and it is its own worst enemy’. We must therefore know that it is love that can eliminate hate, kindness that can kill cruelty, and compassion that can calm passion.

A deep study of history of human civilization would reveal that presently, there are prevalent certain beliefs which have led to this kind of a negative culture, negative life-style and negative attitudes, one of these wrong beliefs is that there has always been disharmony in the world and there was absolutely no time in the history of mankind when there was total harmony. If that were really so, than why today we have more number of wars which are more devastative and which result in mass-killings? Why are we inventing more deadly weapons? It shows that there was a time in the distant past when there were less wars and an earliest era which was free from all kinds of disharmony. The old scriptures call it Paradise, or Satyuga. Thus, there must have been a time when the world-population was small, the environment was clean and there were no wars and people lived in amity and peace.

Such an era was known as the Golden Age. That was the time when there was Universal Harmony. It is that new world which we wish to usher in again. And, we want those attitudes and that thinking which can restore harmony in human relations again. How can we bring about that change? We need to realize that most of our problems arise from our spiritual illiteracy which has to be eradicated. If we can get rid of this kind of illiteracy and have a new lease of consciousness beyond war and enmity, then we can open to a new paradise, otherwise we will end in eternal darkness.