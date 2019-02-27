Home Cities Chennai

Sexagenarian swallows chain after tiff with wife

 In a bizarre incident, a 63-year-old man swallowed a four-sovereign chain after a fight with his wife.

Published: 27th February 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:26 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bizarre incident, a 63-year-old man swallowed a four-sovereign chain after a fight with his wife. Later, doctors at Government Peripheral Hospital, Anna Nagar, removed it in an endoscopy procedure.

According to doctors, the man who hails from Vyasarpadi, came to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) on Saturday. He was later referred to Government Peripheral Hospital, a unit of KMCH. 

“The person swallowed a four-sovereign gold chain in a fight with his wife. He didn’t have immediate symptoms. However, if it was left for long, it would have caused serious problems. He was referred to Government Peripheral Hospital, where doctors removed it successfully,” said Dr P Vasanthamani, Dean of Government Kilpauk Medical College.

“He came to us on the same day. The X-ray report showed that the chain was in the stomach. It had travelled 40cm from the throat. We put the endoscopy tube through the mouth and removed it using a rat tooth forceps. It took us less than five minutes,” said Dr A Aravind, head, Gastroenterology Medicine, Government Peripheral Hospital, Anna Nagar.

