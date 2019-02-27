Skin issues that tick-off pets

Debaleena Ghosh By

CHENNAI: A skin problem in a pet is one of the most common problem that all pet parents face. However, it can be hard to diagnose. Why? Because there are so many different types of skin issues that occur for a variety of reasons. Skin allergies are one of the most common reason that pet owners take their dog to the vet. Unfortunately, an increasing numbers of dogs are being poorly bred, making them more prone to health conditions including allergies. Additionally poor nutrition is also leading to increasing instances of skin issues in dogs. Today, lets educate ourselves about the various types of skin issues our pets are afflicted with in general .

So what causes a dog to itch? Allergies are a very common cause of itchy skin, and can be further divided into three major categories: fleas, environment, and food. While flea bites cause a transient irritation to both pets and people, dogs with a true flea allergy are hypersensitive. One bite can be enough to trigger a systemic bout of chewing and scratching.

Food allergies are caused by consumption of food containing a particular ingredient which causes the body to mount a defense against the offending ingredient. Food allergies can usually be determined by process of elimination in which certain food ingredients are removed from the diet one at a time to track the progress of symptoms. Some of the most common food allergies in dogs include wheat, corn, soy, chicken. But it can vary from dog to dog. Food allergies also include allergy towards certain drugs.

Environmental allergy, or atopy, is another big category of dog allergies. The allergens can be inhaled, like pollen or mite dander; or absorbed directly through the skin, as sometimes happens with grass. Dogs may require allergy shots or regular medication to keep them comfortable during the allergy season. Contact allergies are allergies caused by direct contact of a substance with the skin, for example, chlorine in a swimming pool. Then there’s the issue of water, which can lead to a more serious skin problem often referred to as a hotspot. Hotspots or moist dermatitis, are often seen in the dog and can spread very quickly. If you spot any red, sticky sores on your dog, get him evaluated before it worsens.

If your dog is licking their leg or another body part furiously, and even chewing at the hair, they may leave a patch of skin exposed. If they continue to mess with this area, it could leave them vulnerable to moist dermatitis (a lesion on the exposed skin area from moisture – i.e., rain, water, or from constantly licking the wound that can get infected when exposed to bacteria). If this is the case, please see your vet immediately. Hives are another skin problem that your dog may face at some point in its lifetime. Hives appear as round raised bumps that itch. Unlike some allergic reactions, hives are fast to appear and generally develop within half an hour of exposure to an allergen. As with humans, hives in dogs can be caused by a number of factors including insect bites, topical applications and medications.

Here are some tips to help cure and prevent skin issues: most pets respond well to nutritional management in addition to medical management. Dogs with dry skin or a dull coat, for example, often improve with diets or supplements containing omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Source the protein from a reliable place. Avoid hormone injected meat. If itching (pruritus in the medical world) is the biggest problem, there’s a chance your dog has fleas. You can easily check for these by combing your hand against the hair. If they’re there – you will see them jumping all over the place. Remember to administer tick and flea medications. Some natural remedies include inclusion of Apple cider vinegar in food or spraying them externally on your pet.

Tea tree oil or camphor with coconut oil for external application have been known to be effective against ticks and flies. Brush your dog everyday. Keep him clean and also dry. Be careful when you change his diet or even his shampoo. Keep his bedding clean too.

