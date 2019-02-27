Home Cities Chennai

Survey finds 31 black bucks, 87 spotted deer

A two-day wildlife census has been carried out in the Guindy National Park (GNP) and Raj Bhavan reserve forest and the initial estimate shows the forests are in good health.

Spotted deer inside Guindy National Park

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

Chennai Wildlife Warden CH Padma told Express that the census was done using transect lines on February 23-24. “It’s an annual wildlife estimation carried out in GNP and Raj Bhavan park of reserve forest by wildlife division of Chennai.” 

Six transect lines were laid in the park for the purpose of estimation. Transects were covered both in early morning and evening in two days. The official said estimation would be carried out by distance sampling method from the data of transect walk. “During transect walk, 31 black bucks and 87 spotted deer direct sightings were noted,” she said. 

For census, 15 student volunteers and an assistant professor from AVC College, Mayiladuthurai took part, besides wildlife warden, range officer, staff and a biologist. 

Though the thick vegetation of IIT Madras is also home to black bucks and spotted deer, it was not included in the census since the campus doesn’t carry reserve forest tag. 

The total area covered is 270 hectares of GNP and 59 hectares reserve forest in Raj Bhavan. Last year, a similar exercise was carried out in February. 

