Home Cities Chennai

Tedx to take you on a journey into self enquiry — what if? 

I magine a world without questions. What if we were only able to give commands, statements, or answers? Curiosity is extinct, so is innovation.

Published: 27th February 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: I magine a world without questions. What if we were only able to give commands, statements, or answers? Curiosity is extinct, so is innovation. To help you question yourself and discover the right answers, TEDxChennai is back with its sixth edition and the theme is ‘If’.

“The two-letter word has so many expectations and illustrations built around it. The shortest enquiry — if — can be a place or space where ideas are born and take shape. We urge you to be a seeker of ideas by using the word, if, to explore the endless possibilities of life,” said Ratheesh Krishnan, curator, TEDxChennai.

This year, there are 20 speakers, mystery celebrity performers who will deliver their speeches in the under-18 minute talk on a fluid universe-themed stage including Nat Geo explorer and ecologist Anusha Shankar, contextual educationalist JB Gitanjali, prodigal musicians of Madras Records, MasterChef Sashi Chelliah and author Sujith Ravindran. 

Some of the interesting topics that will be covered include ‘If gaana leads to a discussion’, ‘If you could live in more than one world’, ‘If food can decode a mystery’, and ‘If we could change the way we picture gender’.

“Our aim here is to share the ideas of the changemakers with Chennai in the hope that their stories will spark off excitement among us to create, and enable us to make a difference. With TEDxChennai, we are not building just a single day of ideas. It isn’t just a conference, it’s a movement that’s growing,” said Kritika Jain, licensee, TEDxChennai.

Attend
The sixth edition of TEDxChennai will be held at Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Hall on March 10

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp