Tedx to take you on a journey into self enquiry — what if? 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: I magine a world without questions. What if we were only able to give commands, statements, or answers? Curiosity is extinct, so is innovation. To help you question yourself and discover the right answers, TEDxChennai is back with its sixth edition and the theme is ‘If’.

“The two-letter word has so many expectations and illustrations built around it. The shortest enquiry — if — can be a place or space where ideas are born and take shape. We urge you to be a seeker of ideas by using the word, if, to explore the endless possibilities of life,” said Ratheesh Krishnan, curator, TEDxChennai.

This year, there are 20 speakers, mystery celebrity performers who will deliver their speeches in the under-18 minute talk on a fluid universe-themed stage including Nat Geo explorer and ecologist Anusha Shankar, contextual educationalist JB Gitanjali, prodigal musicians of Madras Records, MasterChef Sashi Chelliah and author Sujith Ravindran.

Some of the interesting topics that will be covered include ‘If gaana leads to a discussion’, ‘If you could live in more than one world’, ‘If food can decode a mystery’, and ‘If we could change the way we picture gender’.

“Our aim here is to share the ideas of the changemakers with Chennai in the hope that their stories will spark off excitement among us to create, and enable us to make a difference. With TEDxChennai, we are not building just a single day of ideas. It isn’t just a conference, it’s a movement that’s growing,” said Kritika Jain, licensee, TEDxChennai.

Attend

The sixth edition of TEDxChennai will be held at Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Hall on March 10